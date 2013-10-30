FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain bank Ahli United profit rises on higher income
#Intel
October 30, 2013 / 6:38 PM / 4 years ago

Bahrain bank Ahli United profit rises on higher income

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank, Bahrain’s largest lender by market value, reported an 8.6 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, on the back of higher net interest and fee income.

The bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was $99.1 million, compared with $91.3 million in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a statement.

Net attributable profit for the first nine months of 2013 was $502.2 million, a significant jump on the $257.9 million made in the same period last year, due to a large one-off gain in the first quarter. ]ID:nL6N0DB38C]

The bank booked a $212.9 million gain after selling a 29.4 percent stake in Qatar’s Ahli Bank in January to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf state’s royal family.

Ahli United’s earnings to the end of September were also boosted by an 11.7 percent year-on-year growth in net interest income - helped by lower funding costs and higher asset growth - and a 10.3 percent advance in fee income, the statement said.

Loans and advances stood at $17.21 billion at the end of September, up 7.7 percent from the end of December, while customer deposits stood at $22.2 billion on Sept. 30, up 21.8 percent over the same period.

The bank had posted a sharp 18.6 percent growth in deposits in the first quarter. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Jane Merriman)

