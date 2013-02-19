FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Ahli United Bank posts 11.8 pct Q4 profit rise
February 19, 2013 / 12:17 PM / 5 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank posts 11.8 pct Q4 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank, Bahrain’s largest lender by market value, posted a 11.8 percent gain in its fourth-quarter net profit, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank made a net profit of $78.6 million for the three months to December 31, compared with $70.3 million in the corresponding period of 2011.

Full-year profit came in at $335.7 million, up from $310.6 million in 2011, the statement said.

Ahli United’s board recommended a cash dividend of $0.04 per share and a 5 percent bonus share issue for 2012, versus a $0.03 cash dividend and 5 percent share dividend in the previous year, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by)

