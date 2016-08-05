FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Gulf Air flight returns to Manila after engine fails, passengers safe
August 5, 2016 / 9:13 AM / a year ago

Gulf Air flight returns to Manila after engine fails, passengers safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Gulf Air said on Friday that one of its aircraft suffered an engine failure shortly after take-off from the Philippines but landed again in Manila and all passengers onboard were safely evacuated.

"Gulf Air confirms that it's flight number GF155 from Manila to Bahrain this morning 5th August 2016 suffered from an engine failure in one of the engines right after take off at 1305 Manila local time," the Bahraini airline said on Twitter.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is now attended by engineers and shall resume back to Bahrain once inspected fully."

On Wednesday, an Emirates jetliner arriving from India caught fire after a hard landing in Dubai. One firefighter died in the fire that followed, which brought the world's busiest international airport to a halt for several hours. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
