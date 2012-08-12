FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q2 income up 13 pct
August 12, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q2 income up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group posted a 13-percent rise in quarterly net income, the bank said on Sunday.

Second quarter net attributable income rose to $38 million in the three months to June 30, compared with $34 million in the same period of 2011, the bank said in a statement.

For the first half of the year, net attributable income stood at $70.8 million versus $64.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Net income for the six months to June 30 was $121 million, up 10 percent on the $110 million achieved a year ago. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

