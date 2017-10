DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group : * Al Baraka Banking Group 2012 net income $235 million, up 11 percent on 2011 - statement. * Al Baraka Q4 2012 net income $52 million versus $46 million in year-earlier period. * Al Baraka Q4 2012 net income attributable to shareholders $26 million versus $21 million year-ago.