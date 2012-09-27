Aluminium Bahrain names Murray as new CEO

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain, which owns the world’s fourth-largest aluminium smelter, has named Tim Murray as its chief executive officer, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Murray, who previously served as Alba’s chief finance and supply officer, will succeed Laurent Schmitt from Oct. 1, the filing to the London Stock Exchange said.

Schmitt, who took up the CEO position in January 2010, is leaving to take up an advisor role in developing Bahrain’s downstream aluminium industry. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)