Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 11 pct
November 5, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank, Bahrain’s largest lender by market value, saw its third-quarter net profit rise 11 percent, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Ahli United made a net profit of $87.2 million for the three months to September 30, compared with $78.6 million in the corresponding period of 2011. Provisioning in the third quarter rose to $40.4 million, compared with $27.1 million in the corresponding period of 2011.

The bank’s nine-month net profit attributable to shareholders was reported as $257.2 million, a 7 percent rise on the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

