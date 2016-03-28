Chairman, board member leave Bahrain's First Energy Bank-sources

ABU DHABI, March 28 (Reuters) - The chairman of Bahrain-based First Energy Bank, Khadem al-Qubaisi, and board member Mohamed al-Husseiny have left the bank, with a new chairman to be appointed shortly, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Al Qubaisi was one of the most prominent executives in the United Arab Emirates until the UAE energy minister replaced him as managing director of state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co last April. Qubaisi later stepped down as chairman of Abu Dhabi investment fund Aabar Investments, builder Arabtec Holding and some other firms.

Husseiny was replaced as chief executive of Aabar last year after holding that post since 2010.

A spokesman for First Energy Bank told Reuters a new chairman would be announced soon after approval by the central bank of Bahrain. He declined to elaborate. Qubaisi and Husseiny are not listed as board members on the bank’s website.

Unlisted First Energy Bank, an Islamic investment bank, reported a net loss of $375.2 million for 2015, according to its financial statements.