Bahrain's Batelco picks banks for bond roadshows
April 22, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Bahrain's Batelco picks banks for bond roadshows

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has picked Citigroup Inc and BNP Paribas to arrange meetings with bond investors ahead of a possible issue, arranging banks said on Monday.

Roadshows kick off on April 23 in the United Arab Emirates before moving to Singapore and Hong Kong, and conclude on April 26 in London, according to the schedule seen by Reuters.

A Reg S bond may follow subject to market conditions. No indication of the size of the potential issue, the company’s debut in global markets, was given. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

