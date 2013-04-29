FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahraini telco to price $650 mln 7-yr bond Monday
April 29, 2013

Bahraini telco to price $650 mln 7-yr bond Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) plans to issue a $650 million seven-year bond on Monday, arranging banks said, and has released early price talk for the deal.

Initial price guidance was issued at a spread of 350 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, said an announcement from lead arrangers BNP Paribas and Citigroup Inc.

The bond for Batelco, 78 percent owned by the Bahraini government, is expected to cover part of a funding package for its $1 billion acquisition of Cable & Wireless Communications’ assets in Monaco and other island states. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

