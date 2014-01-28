FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Batelco Q4 profit falls 61 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 28, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Bahrain's Batelco Q4 profit falls 61 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 61 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.

The former monopoly, which had reported declining profits in 15 of the previous 17 quarters, made a net profit of 6.9 million dinars ($18.30 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 17.8 million dinars in the year-earlier period, Reuters calculated from past financial statements.

One analyst polled by Reuters forecast Batelco’s quarterly profit would be 14.1 million dinars.

The Bahraini company made a full-year profit of 43.6 million dinars, down from 60.3 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Batelco has proposed a full-year dividend of 20 fils per share, plus a 5 percent bonus share issue. ($1 = 0.3771 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
