DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bahrain launched a $600 million tap issue of its international bond maturing in 2028, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.

The pricing guidance for the issue went down to 6.65 percent. Initial price guidance for the bond was in the 6.85 percent area earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting By Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)