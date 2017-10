LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - The government of Bahrain plans to issue USD1.25bn in 144a/Reg S bonds with a maturity of seven or 10 years, no later than the second week of June 2012, according to a source.

The kingdom’s central bank issued a request for proposals to would-be arranging banks in April.

The Gulf sovereign was last in the market in November 2011 with a USD750m Reg S sukuk which priced via BNP Paribas, Citi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)