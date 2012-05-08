FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain picks four banks for soveriegn bond issue - sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 8, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Bahrain picks four banks for soveriegn bond issue - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain has mandated four banks for a conventional bond issue, its first such structure since 2010, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Gulf Arab island kingdom has selected JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Citigroup and Gulf International Bank for the sovereign bond. Bahrain, which issued a $750 million Islamic bond in November, last tapped markets for a conventional bond in March 2010.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bahrain’s central bank told Reuters the Gulf state plans to issue sovereign bond by the summer.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.