Bahrain plans roadshows starting June 20 for possible bond

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Bahrain plans to hold investor meetings starting June 20 ahead of a possible benchmark-sized bond issue, arranging banks said on Monday.

The Gulf Arab state, hit by anti-government demonstrations in the last year, is eyeing a conventional bond in a 144a format, meaning it will be open to qualified U. S. investors.

J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, Standard Chartered and Gulf International Bank are mandated to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)