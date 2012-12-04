FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GIB priced USD500M 5-yr bond at yield of 2.404%
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

GIB priced USD500M 5-yr bond at yield of 2.404%

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank, rated A3/BBB+/A, has priced a USD500m five-year Reg S bond at a yield of 2.404%, one of the lead managers said.

The new issue, which carries a coupon of 2.375%, priced at a spread of 178.4bp over US Treasuries or a cash price of 99.864.

Final terms came at the tight end of initial price guidance of 165bp-175bp over mid-swaps released on Tuesday morning.

Barclays, GIB Capital, JP Morgan, NBAD, SG CIB and Standard Chartered were joint bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

