Bahrain still hopeful about new bond issue - IFR

LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Despite volatile market conditions and the threat of a two-notch downgrade by ratings firm Moody‘s, the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/BBB) is continuing to monitor markets for a possible Eurobond issuance.

The Gulf nation completed roadshows last week ahead of a possible transaction via BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan.

However, the roadshows coincided with a brutal day for emerging secondary markets, as traders reacted to comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday night.

Amid strong budgetary pressures, the Gulf state faces a dilemma about whether to issue now while markets remain volatile or wait and risk potentially higher borrowing costs.

Official data on Tuesday showed that state spending is expected to jump 11 percent this year, by more than originally planned, after Bahrain’s parliament approved 174.2 million dinars ($462 million) in additional expenditure.

The tiny island state faces difficult choices between boosting state spending to support the economy in the face of political unrest, and grappling with a rising state budget deficit, by far the largest in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council as a proportion of Bahrain’s economy.

Conditions continue to be volatile this week, but after a phone call with the leads on Monday, Bahrain is still hopeful of getting the deal through, a banker on the deal said.

“We are just waiting for a conducive backdrop. The issuer is realistic about where the market is at the moment,” he said, implying that Bahrain will consider offering the premium that appears to be necessary to get a deal done at the moment.

The pre-requisites for a launch are three or four days of stability in the secondary markets and a bit of an improvement on Bahrain’s outstanding bonds.

In fact, despite the market and a Moody’s announcement that a private sovereign rating of Baa1 was under review, the outstanding 6.125 percent 2022 bond stayed above par right up to the end of last week.

This week it has recorded further losses and was trading at 98.75 around mid-morning on Tuesday, down 0.25 points on the day, to yield 6.31 percent.

The issuer would like to see it improve a bit before pulling the trigger on the new bond, the lead banker said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)