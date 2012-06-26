FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bahrain
June 26, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain eyes 10-yr benchmark bond this week - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - The Gulf Arab state of Bahrain plans to issue a benchmark-sized 10-year dollar bond this week, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.

Initial price guidance for the issue was at a spread of 462.5 basis points over midswaps.

Benchmark-sized is normally understood to mean at least $500 million in size.

J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, Standard Chartered Plc and Gulf International Bank are mandated arrangers for the deal, which will be a conventional issue and structured under a 144a-compliant format, open to U. S. investors.

Bahrain’s last bond issue was a $750 million 7-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, which was priced to yield 6.273 percent. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

