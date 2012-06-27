FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain eyes $1.5 bln 10-yr bond, pricing Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bahrain
June 27, 2012 / 9:12 AM / in 5 years

Bahrain eyes $1.5 bln 10-yr bond, pricing Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain plans to raise $1.5 billion from a 10-year bond on Wednesday, lead arrangers said, with final price guidance set signficantly tighter than earlier indications.

The bond is expected to price between 437.5 to 450 basis points over midswaps.

Citi, Gulf International Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are bookrunners on the deal.

Market sources indicated earlier on Wednesday that order books were in excess of $3 billion. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.