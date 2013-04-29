FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain picks banks for benchmark-sized sovereign bond -sources
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bahrain
April 29, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Bahrain picks banks for benchmark-sized sovereign bond -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - The Gulf kingdom of Bahrain has mandated banks for a sovereign bond issue, three banking sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The government has picked BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan Chase and GIB Capital, the investment banking arm of Gulf International Bank, the sources said, requesting anonymity because details of the mandate are not yet public.

Details of the timing, size and tenor of the deal were not immediately available, but any eventual transaction is expected to be at least $500 million in size. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.