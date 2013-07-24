Bahrain sets final guidance on USD1.5bn 10-year bond -source

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has set final price guidance on its upcoming issue of a USD1.5bn 10-year bond, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated BBB/BBB, has tightened yield guidance on the issue to 6.25% area (plus or minus 5bp), from initial price thoughts of 6.50% area.

The order book on the issue was heard close to USD8bn, indicating that the bond is likely to price at the tight end of the range.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)