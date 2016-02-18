FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain cancels $750 mln bond sale after S&P downgrade
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain cancels $750 mln bond sale after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Bahrain government has cancelled a $750 million bond sale after Standard & Poor’s downgraded its credit rating of the kingdom to junk status.

“The Issuer has determined to not proceed with the offering announced on 16 February 2016 following the ratings announcement by Standard & Poors on 17 February 2016,” Bahrain’s central bank said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

“Any future transaction will be subject to market conditions,” it added without elaborating.

S&P cut Bahrain by two notches to ‘BB/B’ with a stable outlook late on Wednesday, citing lower oil price assumptions. Late on Tuesday, Bahrain had upsized and launched a $750 million, two-part bond reopening at the tighter end of its previous guidance. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.