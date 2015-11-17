FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain sets initial price thoughts for two-part dollar bond - leads
November 17, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain sets initial price thoughts for two-part dollar bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain has set initial price thoughts for a dual tranche dollar-denominated bond transaction of benchmark size, which is likely to price on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The kingdom has offered to pay a yield of high five percent for the five-year tranche and in the area of seven percent for the ten-year tranche, the document showed.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead arrangers for the transaction.

The small energy exporter, with less generous oil and financial reserves than its neighbours, has been hit hard by the drop of oil prices, which reached their lowest levels in 6-1/2 years in August.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

