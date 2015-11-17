FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain revises price thoughts for two-part dollar bond - leads
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain revises price thoughts for two-part dollar bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain has revised price guidance for a dual tranche dollar-denominated bond transaction of benchmark size, which will price later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The kingdom has revised price thoughts to the area of 5.875 percent on the five-year portion of the bond, from the initial guidance of high five percent set earlier in the day, the document showed.

Bahrain maintained its guidance on the ten year tranche in the area of seven percent.

Combined order book for the transaction was north of $2 billion, it showed, adding that order books will go subject at 1400 GMT.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead arrangers for the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.