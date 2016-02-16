FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain narrows pricing guidance for $500 mln bond re-tap - leads
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2016 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Bahrain narrows pricing guidance for $500 mln bond re-tap - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain has narrowed pricing guidance for its $500 million two-part bond re-opening, which it plans to close later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The kingdom narrowed price thoughts for the re-tap, split between five- and 10-year portions, to a range of between 5.70 and 5.80 percent and 7.40 and 7.50 percent respectively.

They had set initial price thoughts, earlier in the day, at 5.875 percent area for the five-year tranche and 7.5 percent area for the 10-year tranche.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan, which arranged its original $1.5 billion bond in November, are leading the bond re-tap.

Order books are to go subject at 1400 GMT, the document added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.