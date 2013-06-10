FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain hires banks for potential Eurobond
June 10, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 4 years

Bahrain hires banks for potential Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has hired banks ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, one of the lead managers said on Monday.

The sovereign, rated BBB/BBB, has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan to arrange investor meetings in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, London, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi commencing on June 12. The meetings finish on June 18.

A benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

