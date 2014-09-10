FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain sets yield at 6% for USD1.25bn 30-year bond
September 10, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain sets yield at 6% for USD1.25bn 30-year bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain is poised to price a USD1.25bn 30-year bond at a yield of 6%, according to a source.

This is at the tight end of official guidance of 6.00-6.125%. Initial price thoughts announced on Tuesday were in the low 6% area.

The bond, which matures on September 19, 2044, will price later today. Citigroup, Gulf International Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered are the lead managers.

Bahrain is rated BBB by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)

