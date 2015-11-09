Bahrain mandates banks for potential US dollar benchmark

LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has mandated Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan for a potential RegS/144a US dollar benchmark transaction, according to a lead.
The issue will follow a series of investor meetings across Asia, the Middle East, the US and the UK beginning on Tuesday November 10.
Bahrain is rated BBB- by both S&P and Fitch, and will be acting through its Ministry of Finance.
Rumours of the transaction and mandate were reported by IFR earlier this month.
