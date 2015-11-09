FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain mandates banks for potential US dollar benchmark
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain mandates banks for potential US dollar benchmark

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has mandated Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan for a potential RegS/144a US dollar benchmark transaction, according to a lead.

The issue will follow a series of investor meetings across Asia, the Middle East, the US and the UK beginning on Tuesday November 10.

Bahrain is rated BBB- by both S&P and Fitch, and will be acting through its Ministry of Finance.

Rumours of the transaction and mandate were reported by IFR earlier this month.

Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
