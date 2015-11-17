FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain begins marketing dual-tranche US dollar bond
November 17, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain begins marketing dual-tranche US dollar bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has begun marketing a dual-tranche US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a source.

The issuer is seeking to sell a January 2021 bond at a yield in the high 5% region, and a January 2026 bond at 7% area.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to be as early as Tuesday’s business.

Bahrain is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)

