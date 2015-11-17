Bahrain launches US$1.5bn dual-tranche bond

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Bahrain has launched a US$1.5bn dual-tranche offering, according to a lead.

The deal is split between a US$700m January 2021 bond at a yield of 5.875% and a US$800m January 2026 note that has been launched at 7%.

This compares to initial price thoughts of high 5% on the shorter note and 7% area on the longer-dated tranche, which was released earlier on Tuesday. Both notes have launched in line with price guidance.

Demand for the deal reached US$2.4bn.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the transaction, which is expected to price later today.

Bahrain is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)