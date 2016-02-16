FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain marketing 5, 10-year US dollar bond tap
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2016 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain marketing 5, 10-year US dollar bond tap

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has released initial price thoughts on a tap of its US$700m 2021 bonds and its US$800m 2026 notes, according to a lead.

The sovereign is marketing the 2021 tap at 5.875% area and the 2026 tap at 7.500% area.

Bahrain is expecting the total deal size across both tranches to be US$500m.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the 144A/Reg S deal, which is expected to be Tuesday’s business.

Bahrain is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.