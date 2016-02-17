FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bahrain says talking with lead managers after S&P downgrade
February 17, 2016 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bahrain says talking with lead managers after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with reaction to S&P downgrade)

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain said on Wednesday that it was talking with the lead managers of its latest sovereign debt offer after Standard & Poor’s downgraded its credit rating.

S%P cut Bahrain to ‘BB/B’ with a stable outlook on Wednesday, citing lower oil price assumptions. Late on Tuesday, Bahrain upsized and launched a $750 million, two-part bond reopening, at the tighter end of its previous guidance.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain is discussing with its lead managers the next steps in relation to this announcement by S&P on the Kingdom of Bahrain’s bond transaction announced yesterday,” the Bahraini central bank said in a brief statement on Wednesday. It did not elaborate.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan, which arranged Bahrain’s original bond in November, are leading the bond reopening.

A document released late on Tuesday by the leads showed Bahrain had increased its borrowing size by $250 million on the back of strong demand with the order book topping $1.35 billion.

The re-tap was split between five- and 10-year portions, at 5.70 percent and 7.40 percent respectively. Previous guidance was 5.70-5.80 percent and 7.40-7.50 percent.

In November, Bahrain raised $1.5 billion in bonds paying 5.875 percent in the five-year tranche and 7.0 percent in the 10-year. (Reporting by Archana Narayan and Andrew Torchia)

