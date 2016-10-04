FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain starts marketing dual-tranche US dollar bonds
October 4, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

Bahrain starts marketing dual-tranche US dollar bonds

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has started marketing benchmark-sized US dollar bonds maturing in February 2024 and October 2028, according to a source.

The seven-year sukuk notes are being marketed at a yield of 6% area and the 12-year conventional notes at 7.25% area.

The 144A/Reg S transaction is today's business via Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank.

Bahrain is rated BB (stable) by Standard and Poor's and BB+ (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
