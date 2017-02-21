Bahrain launches US$600m increase of October 2028 bond at 6.65%

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has launched a US$600m tap of its US$1bn October 2028 bond at a yield of 6.65%, according to a lead.

Demand is in excess of US$2.6bn.

Guidance was at 6.75% area while the reopening was initially marketed at 6.85% area.

The bond closed on Monday at a bid yield of 6.55%, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The 144A/Reg S deal is today's business via Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan (B&D) and Standard Chartered.

Bahrain is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)