DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain Bourse said on Monday that its chief executive officer, Fouad Abdul Rahman Rashid, will retire in March after 11 years in the role.

Rashid informed the board of his decision to retire at the stock exchange’s last directors’ meeting, the statement said.

No replacement was announced in the statement. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)