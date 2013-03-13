FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain c.bank sees GDP growth around 4 pct this year
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain c.bank sees GDP growth around 4 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA, March 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank expects economic growth of around 4 percent this year, its Governor Rasheed al-Maraj said on Wednesday.

Maraj, speaking to reporters at a regional meeting of central bank chiefs, did not explain why his forecast was lower than that of the government’s Economic Development Board, which last month predicted gross domestic product would expand 6.2 percent in 2013 after an estimated 3.9 percent in 2012.

He also said he expected inflation averaging around 1.5 percent this year. In January, inflation was 3.6 percent; analysts polled by Reuters in January predicted average inflation of 2.4 percent in 2013, down from 2.8 percent in 2012.

Maraj said he was satisfied with the level of inflation and did not see significant inflationary pressure. He also said he was satisfied with the health of the banking sector.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.