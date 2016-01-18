Bahrain Commercial Facilities signs $125 mln loan - statement

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company, a consumer finance and insurance provider, has raised a $125 million loan to refinance existing debt and for general business purposes, a bourse statement from one of the arrangers said on Monday.

According to the statement from Bank ABC, it along with Ahli United Bank and Gulf International Bank arranged the transaction, with Arab Bank and National Bank of Bahrain also participating. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)