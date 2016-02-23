FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain central bank chief says to keep currency peg
February 23, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain central bank chief says to keep currency peg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain is committed to the peg of its dinar currency against the U.S. dollar, central bank governor Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj said on Tuesday.

“We will continue the peg,” Maraj told an economic conference. He said the peg had helped Bahrain and that the kingdom was comfortable with it.

The dinar, pegged at 0.376 to the dollar, has come under pressure in the foreign exchange forwards market in the last several months as low oil prices damage Bahraini state finances.

One-year dollar/dinar forwards hit a high of 650 points in late January, their highest level since at least the year 2000, according to Thomson Reuters data. They have fluctuated just below that level since then. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
