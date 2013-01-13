FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
#Financials
January 13, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE - Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - 
 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Ahli United Bank in millions of Bahraini
dinars.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Arqaam Capital         118.00         67.85

Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 70.30 million Bahraini
dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-----------------------------------------------------------
 BAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications 
(Batelco) in millions of Bahraini dinars.
                            Q4 2012         %change
Global Investment House      38.10         62.03
SICO Bahrain                  38.00           61.63

Bahrain Telecommunications reported a net profit of 23.51
million Bahraini dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-----------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
