TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to content)
    April 8 (Reuters) - AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are
first-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank
 in millions of dollars.

                   Q1 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain        131.60     -3.66
 
Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of $136.60 million in the
first quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are first-quarter net profit
estimates for Aluminium Bahrain           (ALBA) in millions of
dinars.

                   Q1 2015   %change
                                     
 SICO Bahrain         25.00     45.95
 
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 17.13 million dinars
in the first quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
BATELCO - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for
Bahrain Telecommunications Co           (Batelco) in millions of
dinars.
    
                   Q1 2015   %change
                                     
 SICO Bahrain         14.00     -3.19
 
Batelco reported a net profit of 14.46 million dinars in the
first quarter of 2014.

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

