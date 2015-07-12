FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 12, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without any changes to text)
    July 8 (Reuters) - ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain
 (ALBA) in millions of dinars.

                    Q2 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain         25.70     68.68
 
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 15.24 million dinars
in the second quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
BATELCO - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Bahrain Telecommunications Co           (Batelco) in millions of
dinars.
    
                    Q2 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain         14.10     35.10
 
Batelco reported a net profit of 10.44 million dinars in the
second quarter of 2014.

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.