FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 14, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without any changes to text)
    July 8 (Reuters) - ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain
 (ALBA) in millions of dinars.

                    Q2 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain         25.70     68.68
 
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 15.24 million dinars
in the second quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
BATELCO - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Bahrain Telecommunications Co           (Batelco) in millions of
dinars.
    
                    Q2 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain         14.10     35.10
 
Batelco reported a net profit of 10.44 million dinars in the
second quarter of 2014.

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.