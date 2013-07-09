TABLE- Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

July 9 (Reuters) - ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) in millions of dinars. Q2 2013 %change SICO Bahrain 20.00 -43.85 Alba reported a net profit of 35.62 million dinars in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- BAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (BATELCO) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co. (Batelco) in millions of dinars. Q2 2013 %change SICO Bahrain 15.60 -15.39 Batelco reported a net profit of 18.44 million dinars in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)