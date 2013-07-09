FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE- Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
July 9, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE- Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain
 (Alba) in millions of dinars.
    
                            Q2 2013         %change
SICO Bahrain                 20.00          -43.85         

Alba reported a net profit of 35.62 million dinars in the second
quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
BAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (BATELCO) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain
Telecommunications Co. (Batelco) in millions of
dinars.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
SICO Bahrain                15.60          -15.39             

Batelco reported a net profit of 18.44 million dinars in the
second quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
