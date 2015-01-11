FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
#Financials
January 11, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats tables without changes to text)
    Jan 7 (Reuters) - AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are
fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank
 in millions of dollars.

                   Q4 2014   %change
 SICO Bahrain        109.30     41.58
 
Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 77.2 million dollars
in the fourth quarter of 2013.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Aluminium Bahrain           (ALBA) in millions of
dinars.

                   Q4 2014   %change
                                     
 SICO Bahrain         31.00    126.10
 
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 13.71 million dinars
in the fourth quarter of 2013.
----------------------------------------------------------------
BATELCO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for
Bahrain Telecommunications Co           (Batelco) in millions of
dinars.
    
                   Q4 2014   %change
                                     
 SICO Bahrain         15.30     121.7
 
Batelco reported a net profit of 6.90 million dinars in the
fourth quarter of 2013.

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

