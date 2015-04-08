FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are
first-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank
 in millions of dollars.

                   Q1 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain        131.60     -3.66
 
Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of $136.60 million in the
first quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are first-quarter net profit
estimates for Aluminium Bahrain           (ALBA) in millions of
dinars.

                   Q1 2015   %change
                                     
 SICO Bahrain         25.00     45.95
 
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 17.13 million dinars
in the first quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
BATELCO - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for
Bahrain Telecommunications Co           (Batelco) in millions of
dinars.
    
                   Q1 2015   %change
                                     
 SICO Bahrain         14.00     -3.19
 
Batelco reported a net profit of 14.46 million dinars in the
first quarter of 2014.

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.