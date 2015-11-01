FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 1, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats without any changes to text)
    Oct 7 (Reuters) - AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank
 in millions of dollars.
    
                    Q3 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain        113.00    -0.70%
    
Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 113.80 million dollars
in the third quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
  
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Aluminium Bahrain           (ALBA) in millions of
dinars.

                    Q3 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain          9.10    -69.14
 
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 29.5 million dinars
in the third quarter of 2014.
---------------------------------------------------------------
BAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY - Following are third-quarter
net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co.
          (Batelco) in millions of dinars.

                    Q3 2015   %change
 SICO Bahrain         13.60    -14.93
 
Bahrain Telecommunications Company reported a net profit of 16.0
million dinars in the third quarter of 2014.
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
    

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
