Bahrain sends RFP ahead of potential Eurobond
July 7, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain sends RFP ahead of potential Eurobond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has send out request for proposals to banks ahead of a potential Eurobond issuance, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, plans to issue the note through its central bank.

The timing of the deal will be September at the earliest, one of the sources said.

Bahrain was last in the market in July 2013, when it issued a US$1.5bn 6.125% 10-year note.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and GIB Capital managed that trade. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)

