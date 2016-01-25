FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain central bank says remains committed to dollar peg
January 25, 2016 / 7:59 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain central bank says remains committed to dollar peg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bahrain is committed to keeping its dinar currency’s peg to the U.S. dollar, a senior official at the kingdom’s central bank said on Monday.

“The peg will remain,” Ebtisam al-Arrayed, head of regulatory policy at the central bank, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

The dinar, pegged at 0.376 to the dollar, has come under pressure in the foreign exchange forwards market as low oil prices damage Bahraini state finances.

One-year dollar/dinar forwards hit a high of 600 points on Monday, their highest level since at least the year 2000, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

