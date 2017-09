Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain's real second-quarter gross domestic product growth rose to 3.7 percent year on year from 2.8 percent in the first quarter, data from the Central Informatics Organisation showed on Sunday. BAHRAIN GDP (real) Q2/15 Q1/15 Q4/14 Q3/14 pct change year/year 3.7 2.8 4.0 5.1 pct change quarter/quarter 3.3 -0.8 -0.3 1.6 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)