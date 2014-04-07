FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain Q4 GDP growth slows to 5.4 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain Q4 GDP growth slows to 5.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Growth in Bahrain’s inflation-adjusted gross domestic product slowed to 5.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year from a revised 5.7 percent in the third quarter, data from the state statistics body showed on Monday.

GDP rose 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.

The mining sector, which includes oil production and accounts for over a fifth of GDP, led growth in the fourth quarter, expanding 14.6 percent from a year earlier.

Most other major sectors grew much more slowly, with construction edging up 1.5 percent and financial services also growing 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.